AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,049,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after purchasing an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 31.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,429.34. 18,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,347.01 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,280.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,754.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,061 shares of company stock worth $92,728,192. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.