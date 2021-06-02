AMG National Trust Bank Has $5.36 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after acquiring an additional 631,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MetLife by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after acquiring an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MET traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.33. The company had a trading volume of 111,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $67.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

