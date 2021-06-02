AMG National Trust Bank Has $7.65 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,377.85. 34,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,203. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,253.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Barclays lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.