AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.93. 4,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,064. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $235.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.38.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

