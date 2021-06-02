AMG National Trust Bank Sells 108,428 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,428 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank owned about 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,792,676. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.41. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.