AMG National Trust Bank Sells 2,689 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.24 on Wednesday, hitting $243.97. The company had a trading volume of 61,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.37. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $164.31 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $174.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

