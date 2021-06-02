AMG National Trust Bank Sells 6,224 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.67. 250,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,679,255. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $207.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.