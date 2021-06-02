Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.35 Million

Analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will announce sales of $71.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.69 million and the highest is $72.40 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $62.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $306.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $305.35 million to $307.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $428.22 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $487.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil acquired 28,605 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at $439,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $102,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,393 shares of company stock worth $1,083,109 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,095,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,134.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 200,831 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,894,000 after purchasing an additional 319,996 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,220 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.14. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.58.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

