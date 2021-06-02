Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 632.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,892 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 33,181 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 208,978 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 535,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.58. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%. The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 858,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,263.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,656.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

