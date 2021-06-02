AMO Coin (AMO) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. AMO Coin has a market capitalization of $40.29 million and approximately $412,140.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AMO Coin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00081978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021160 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.91 or 0.01025072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.22 or 0.09496649 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00051320 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling AMO Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

