AmonD (AMON) Market Capitalization Hits $3.00 Million

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. AmonD has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $18,012.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AmonD has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. One AmonD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AmonD

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 832,935,970 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

