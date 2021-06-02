Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.21. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 47,030 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market cap of $134.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, CEO Brett Mcbrayer bought 10,000 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,061.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AP. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

