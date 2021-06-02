Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.21. Ampco-Pittsburgh shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 47,030 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 million, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.96.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.99%.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, CEO Brett Mcbrayer bought 10,000 shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 169,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,769.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel Lyon bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,061.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (NYSE:AP)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

