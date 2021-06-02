Analysts Anticipate Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

AMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

AMRX traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. 773,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.88.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

