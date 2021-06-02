Analysts Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) to report earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.13. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CAH shares. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $56.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,437. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,010,000 after buying an additional 640,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,158,000 after buying an additional 395,668 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,424,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $166,229,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

