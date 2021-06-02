Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Consumer Portfolio Services reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 6.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Daniel S. Wood sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Continental Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Consumer Portfolio Services accounts for approximately 1.4% of Continental Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Continental Advisors LLC owned 3.22% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a current ratio of 16.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.53 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 2.60. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

