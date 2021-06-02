Analysts Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.62 and the highest is $1.69. Crown Castle International reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $6.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $7.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.31. 1,563,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,657. The company has a market cap of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 87.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $195.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

