Analysts Anticipate CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.46. CURO Group reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%.

Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,209. 52.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. OCO Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,779,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in CURO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,517,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CURO Group by 1,536.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 375,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CURO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CURO traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. 283,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63. CURO Group has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $20.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

