Analysts Anticipate Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to post sales of $47.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $187.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.00 million to $195.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $223.85 million, with estimates ranging from $201.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $36.48 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.83 million, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.50.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

