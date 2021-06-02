Analysts Anticipate Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.74 Million

Analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will report $291.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.60 million and the lowest is $286.50 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $183.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fox Factory.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

FOXF stock opened at $156.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.81. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.51.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,606 shares of company stock worth $8,156,573. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.