Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Genuine Parts reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after buying an additional 12,517 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 13.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPC traded down $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $130.82. 619,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,124. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $82.06 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 384.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

