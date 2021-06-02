Analysts Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to Announce -$1.69 EPS

Brokerages expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.51). Sage Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.98) to ($2.08). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. The stock had a trading volume of 366,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,076. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.02. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

