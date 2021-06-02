Analysts Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.20. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.
In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.46. 28,123,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,116,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.40.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.
