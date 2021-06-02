Analysts Anticipate Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.20. Schlumberger reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 19,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.46. 28,123,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,116,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.10. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

