Analysts Anticipate Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Tapestry posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 352%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tapestry by 230.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Tapestry by 653.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,761 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 23,209 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

