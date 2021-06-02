Analysts Anticipate Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Teck Resources posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teck Resources.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $146,029,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,443,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,814,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Teck Resources by 788.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,688 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 3,275,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,150 shares during the period. 45.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.28. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $26.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0404 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teck Resources (TECK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.