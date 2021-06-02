Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Billion

Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will announce $22.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $23.73 billion. United Parcel Service posted sales of $20.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $90.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.12 billion to $95.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $93.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.06 billion to $99.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.75.

UPS opened at $213.29 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $98.98 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.52. The company has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,112,409,000 after buying an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

