Analysts Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to Announce $1.65 EPS

Analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.61. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.57.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,316,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,890 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of VMware by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in VMware by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,371 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMware stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,876. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.11.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

