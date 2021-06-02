Analysts Anticipate Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to Post $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.86. Yum! Brands reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.65.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,325 shares of company stock valued at $7,267,062 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.24. 2,238,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.01. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $122.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

