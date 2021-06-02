Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will post $21.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.30 million and the highest is $21.70 million. First Bank reported sales of $18.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $85.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $87.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.20 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bank in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 15.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 43.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

