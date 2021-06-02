Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will post $21.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.30 million and the highest is $21.70 million. First Bank reported sales of $18.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $85.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $87.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $85.20 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Bank in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 15.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in First Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in First Bank by 43.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

