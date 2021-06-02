Analysts Expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $105.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) will report sales of $105.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.37 million and the lowest is $103.10 million. Freshpet reported sales of $79.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year sales of $433.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $436.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $574.47 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $595.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FRPT. Truist lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,924,089.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,294,744. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Freshpet by 43.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 27.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $171.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -685.96 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

