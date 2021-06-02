Analysts Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) will announce sales of $29.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.10 million and the highest is $29.90 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $31.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year sales of $119.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $120.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $116.70 million, with estimates ranging from $115.80 million to $117.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 30.82%.

FSBW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on FS Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Adams sold 19,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $1,322,215.20. Also, Director Mark Tueffers sold 2,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,262 shares of company stock worth $2,485,658 over the last 90 days. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FS Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FS Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FS Bancorp by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.30. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $301.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.04%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

