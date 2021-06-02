Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post $460.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $462.80 million and the lowest is $459.00 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $405.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.70.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 123,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 86,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

GIII opened at $33.48 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

