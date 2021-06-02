Analysts Expect Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.53). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

HRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of HRTX opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.37. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,079 shares of company stock valued at $36,560. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

