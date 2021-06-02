Analysts Expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.24). Quanterix reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QTRX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ QTRX traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90. Quanterix has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Quanterix news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of Quanterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $186,225.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,191 shares of company stock worth $2,300,393 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

