Analysts Expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will announce $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.67. Regional Management posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $6.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:RM opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.80. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,372.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Regional Management by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 79,838 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter worth about $1,227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 23,564 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management during the first quarter worth about $757,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

