Analysts Expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

WMC opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a quick ratio of 1,242.58. The stock has a market cap of $210.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 22.3% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 10,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

