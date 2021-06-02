Analyzing Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) and Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) and Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mohawk Group and Aterian’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Group $114.45 million 4.66 -$58.79 million ($3.21) -5.64 Aterian $185.70 million 2.98 -$63.13 million ($1.50) -12.07

Mohawk Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aterian. Aterian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mohawk Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.9% of Mohawk Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Aterian shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of Mohawk Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Aterian shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mohawk Group and Aterian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Group -20.49% -265.80% -47.45% Aterian -62.75% -108.98% -19.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mohawk Group and Aterian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mohawk Group 0 0 7 0 3.00 Aterian 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mohawk Group currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.99%. Aterian has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.90%. Given Mohawk Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mohawk Group is more favorable than Aterian.

Volatility & Risk

Mohawk Group has a beta of 4.78, suggesting that its stock price is 378% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aterian has a beta of 4.22, suggesting that its stock price is 322% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mohawk Group beats Aterian on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products. The company's platform provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware, heating, cooling, and health and beauty products; and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers, humidifiers, and air conditioners under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, RIF6, Aussie Health, Holonix, Truweo, Mueller, Pursteam, Pohl and Schmitt, and Spiralizer brands. It also sells essential oils. The company primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. and changes its name to Aterian, Inc. in April 2021. Aterian, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

