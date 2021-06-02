Analyzing Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) & Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY)

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) and Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Engie shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.4% of Stabilis Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Engie’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stabilis Solutions $41.55 million 3.09 -$6.76 million N/A N/A Engie $63.68 billion 0.57 -$1.76 billion N/A N/A

Stabilis Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Engie.

Volatility & Risk

Stabilis Solutions has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stabilis Solutions and Engie, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stabilis Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00 Engie 0 3 7 0 2.70

Stabilis Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $0.40, suggesting a potential downside of 94.73%. Given Stabilis Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stabilis Solutions is more favorable than Engie.

Profitability

This table compares Stabilis Solutions and Engie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stabilis Solutions -12.19% -8.90% -6.88% Engie N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Engie beats Stabilis Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services. It also provides electrical and instrumentation construction, and installation services; and builds electrical systems. The company serves aerospace, industrial, utilities and pipelines, mining, energy, commercial, and transportation markets. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals. The company also engages in the design, financing, building, and operation of decentralized energy production and distribution facilities; and development, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of various renewable power generation assets, including hydraulic, wind, and photovoltaic. In addition, it is involved in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure; and design of cryogenic membrane confinement systems for sea transportation and storage of LNG onshore and offshore. The company was formerly known as GDF SUEZ S.A. and changed its name to ENGIE SA in April 2015. ENGIE SA was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

