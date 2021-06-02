Anchor Protocol Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00007255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $182.49 million and $4.33 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009823 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014478 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,312,892 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.