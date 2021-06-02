ANON Price Up 31.9% Over Last Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ANON has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $31,484.38 and approximately $3.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00069531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.20 or 0.00287403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00081978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004782 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021160 BTC.

About ANON

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

