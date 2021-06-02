Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th.
ANFGF stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.56. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $27.80.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
