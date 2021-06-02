Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

ANFGF stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.56. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.