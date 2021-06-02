Antonio J. Pietri Sells 48,030 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.10. The stock had a trading volume of 439,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,595. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.55 and a 1-year high of $162.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.02.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 26,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.