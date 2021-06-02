Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) VP Nicole D. Perry Sells 1,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.16. The stock had a trading volume of 467,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,987. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 573,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

