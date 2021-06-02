APi Group (NYSE:APG) and DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Critical Survey

APi Group (NYSE:APG) and DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares APi Group and DBM Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets APi Group 0.93% 26.47% 10.86% DBM Global N/A N/A N/A

This table compares APi Group and DBM Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio APi Group $3.59 billion 1.20 -$153.00 million $1.22 17.56 DBM Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

DBM Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than APi Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.8% of APi Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of APi Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of DBM Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for APi Group and DBM Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score APi Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 DBM Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

APi Group currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.71%. Given APi Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe APi Group is more favorable than DBM Global.

Summary

APi Group beats DBM Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment offers infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. The Industrial Services segment provides various services and solutions comprising oil and gas pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution. APi Group Corporation serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, data center, distribution, manufacturing, education, healthcare, communications, utilities, energy, high tech, and governmental markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

DBM Global Company Profile

DBM Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel fabrication and erection contractor primarily in the United States. The company offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems. It also manufactures joists and joist girders. The company provides its services for projects in a range of markets that comprise industrial, public works, bridges, healthcare, gaming and hospitality, convention centers, stadiums, mixed-use and retail, and transportation. It has operations in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Kansas, and California. The company was formerly known as Schuff International, Inc. and changed its name to DBM Global Inc. in September 2016. DBM Global Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

