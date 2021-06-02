API3 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.83 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. API3 has a market capitalization of $52.20 million and $10.83 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for $3.77 or 0.00010028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00081552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00021271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $385.21 or 0.01024779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.04 or 0.09516130 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051730 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

