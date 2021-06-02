Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Short Interest Up 27.4% in May

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the April 29th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 143.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

APOG stock opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

