Apollo Currency 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $9.11 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $79.40 million and $9.11 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

