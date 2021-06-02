Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Update

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 488,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the April 29th total of 387,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.50. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, insider Brandon Sim acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

