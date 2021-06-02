Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 38,751 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 132,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

About Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.