Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Victory Capital Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,572,332 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 391,968 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.6% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Apple worth $1,535,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.87.

Apple stock opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.98. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.73 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

